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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Start time, venue, TV channel and more

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Start time, venue, TV channel and more

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony is set to kick off the multi-sport extravaganza in Glasgow. Here's everything you need to know about the event, including the start time, venue, live streaming and TV broadcast details, and how fans in India can watch the ceremony live.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Start time, venue, TV channel and more
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The Commonwealth Games 2026 kick off in Glasgow on Thursday, July 23, with a packed opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro Arena. For 11 days, the city will play host to about 3,000 athletes from 74 countries—and India’s team, led by Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, is expected to make a strong showing.

The OVO Hydro, a top-tier venue that seats nearly 13,000, is the spot for the classic Parade of Nations, a series of cultural performances, and the official launch of the Games. Glasgow will also unveil its new Games mascot, Finnie the Unicorn, during the festivities—a nod to the city’s colorful sporting and cultural spirit.

The entertainment line-up is stacked with popular UK acts. Tom Walker, KT Tunstall, Callum Beattie, Nina Nesbitt, Valtos, Nathan Evans, and Saint PHNX are all set to perform. King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who joined the Birmingham 2022 Games, are also likely to attend.

For India, the opening is an especially proud moment. Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will carry the flag, while Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain takes on the role of ceremonial baton bearer.

What to Expect at the Opening Ceremony?

Expect the Parade of Nations, live music, cultural shows, and the official welcome for athletes from every participating country. The reveal of Finnie the Unicorn, Glasgow’s 2026 mascot, is also on the schedule.

India doesn’t have to wait long for the action. The day kicks off with Lawn Bowls, as the women’s pairs team faces Malta. Right after, India’s men’s singles player takes on Canada—these matches mark the country’s first shot at competition in the Games.

Event Details

The opening ceremony takes place at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Thursday, July 23. For viewers in India, that’s 12:30 AM IST on Friday, July 24.

How to Watch?

Indian fans can catch all the action live on the Sony Sports Network. Streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

With the Parade of Nations, a stage full of top performers, and Glasgow’s flair on full display, this opening sets the tone for 11 days of top-tier sports. Athletes from across the Commonwealth are ready to go for gold in Glasgow.

Also read| Meet Finnie, the official mascot of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

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