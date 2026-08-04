Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh receive grand welcome at Delhi airport

Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh received a grand welcome in Delhi after returning from the Commonwealth Games with historic judo gold medals.

India's Commonwealth Games judo champions Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh received a warm welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night after returning from Glasgow with historic gold medals.

The two judokas created history by winning gold in their respective weight categories, helping India record its best-ever performance in judo at the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking to reporters after landing in Delhi, Harsh Singh said he was proud of the achievement and has already shifted his focus to the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian Judoka Harsh Singh receives a grand welcome at the IGI airport after winning Gold Medal in the Judo Men's 60 kg category at 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/yZH1XpqGnm — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

"It feels great to win the medal... My next target is the Asian Games," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian Judoka Asmita Dey says, "It feels great that for the first time India has won 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in Judo. I want children to play and participate in it more... I wanted to win gold and therefore had to win." https://t.co/V8AxGjyt3o pic.twitter.com/CbNg3qpyGf — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Harsh also dedicated his medal to everyone who supported him throughout his journey. "I want to dedicate my medal to my family, friends, coach and the entire India," he added.

Asmita Dey, who won gold in the women's 48kg category, said India's performance in judo at the Commonwealth Games was a proud moment for the country.

"It feels great that for the first time India has won 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in Judo. I want children to play and participate in it more... I wanted to win gold and therefore had to win," she said.

Harsh won the men's 60kg final after defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0), while Asmita beat Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's 48kg final to claim the title.

Asmita, who was born in Tripura and now serves as a Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, overcame financial struggles to reach the top level of the sport. Her victory has made her one of India's biggest judo stars.

India's judo campaign in Glasgow ended on a historic note with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, marking the country's best-ever performance in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.