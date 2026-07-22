Commonwealth Games 2026: Full India schedule, match timings, live streaming and TV telecast

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are set to begin with Indian athletes competing across multiple disciplines. Everything you need to know about India's schedule, event timings in Indian Standard Time, TV telecast channels, and live streaming details.

The 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games is set to be held in Glasgow in Scotland, starting on July 23. This will be the 23rd edition of the Games, and Scotland will be hosting the event for the fourth time. The 11-day event will feature nearly 3,000 athletes from 74 countries, competing across 215 medal events.

Notably, India sent a 126-member contingent to Glasgow, including stars like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borgohain, among others.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full India fixtures

July 23

Lawn Bowls

2 PM IST - Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)

2 PM IST - Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)

July 24

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Men's Singles & Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)

Boxing

3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)

Artistic Gymnastics

4:30 PM IST - Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification

Para Powerlifting

5:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Lightweight Finals

10:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Heavyweight Finals

Swimming / Para Swimming

11:30 PM IST - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

July 25

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 3)

Boxing

3 PM IST - First Round / Round of 16 Matches

Artistic Gymnastics

4:30 PM IST - Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)

Swimming

11:30 PM IST - Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final

July 26

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 4)

Weightlifting

2 PM IST - Men's 60kg Final

6:30 PM IST - Women's 48kg Final

11 PM IST - Men's 65kg Final

Boxing

3:30 PM IST - Second Round Matches

Artistic Gymnastics

4:30 PM IST - Men's Individual All-Around Final

10:30 PM IST - Women's Individual All-Around Final

July 27

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5;

Athletics & Para Athletics

2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men's 110m Hurdles (R1)

11 PM IST - Men's High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women's Shot Put F57 Final

Swimming

3 PM IST - Men's 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST - Final

Weightlifting

5:30 PM IST - Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals

12:30 AM IST (28 July) - Men's 79kg Final

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)

July 28

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Medal Matches (Men's Singles & Women's Pairs)

7:30 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage

Athletics

2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Round 1

11 PM IST - Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semi-finals & Finals

Weightlifting

6:30 PM IST - Women's 63kg Final

11 PM IST - Women's 69kg Final

July 29

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 2)

Weightlifting

2 PM IST - Women's 77kg Final; 6:30 PM IST - Men's 94kg Final

Athletics

2:30 PM IST - Men's Shot Put Qualifying, Men's 200m Round 1

11 PM IST - Men's Long Jump Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

July 30

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 3)

Track Cycling

2:30 PM IST - Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST

Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals

Athletics

2:30 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's Decathlon

11 PM IST - Women's Discus Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Men's Shot Put Final

Weightlifting

6:30 PM IST - Women's +86kg Final

11 PM IST - Men's +110kg Final

July 31

Judo

3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Rounds

8:30 PM IST - Final Block

Boxing

3 PM IST - Semi-finals

Athletics

2:30 PM IST - Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats

11 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's 200m Final

August 1

Lawn Bowls

1 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5

9 PM IST - Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men's 400m Final

11 PM IST - Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Boxing

3 PM IST & 9 PM IST - Gold medal final

Track Cycling

7:30 PM IST - Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final

August 2

Track Cycling

1:30 PM IST - 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race

Judo

2:30 PM IST - Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST - Medal Matches.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Where to watch in India?

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be available on TV on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also watch the event games on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

Fans can also watch matches of the Commonwealth Games 2026 free on DD Free Dish.