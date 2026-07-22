Commonwealth Games 2026: Full India schedule, match timings, live streaming and TV telecast

SPORTS
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are set to begin with Indian athletes competing across multiple disciplines. Everything you need to know about India's schedule, event timings in Indian Standard Time, TV telecast channels, and live streaming details.
The 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games is set to be held in Glasgow in Scotland, starting on July 23. This will be the 23rd edition of the Games, and Scotland will be hosting the event for the fourth time. The 11-day event will feature nearly 3,000 athletes from 74 countries, competing across 215 medal events.
Notably, India sent a 126-member contingent to Glasgow, including stars like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borgohain, among others.
Lawn Bowls
2 PM IST - Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)
2 PM IST - Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Men's Singles & Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)
Boxing
3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)
Artistic Gymnastics
4:30 PM IST - Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
Para Powerlifting
5:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Lightweight Finals
10:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Heavyweight Finals
Swimming / Para Swimming
11:30 PM IST - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 3)
Boxing
3 PM IST - First Round / Round of 16 Matches
Artistic Gymnastics
4:30 PM IST - Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)
Swimming
11:30 PM IST - Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 4)
Weightlifting
2 PM IST - Men's 60kg Final
6:30 PM IST - Women's 48kg Final
11 PM IST - Men's 65kg Final
Boxing
3:30 PM IST - Second Round Matches
Artistic Gymnastics
4:30 PM IST - Men's Individual All-Around Final
10:30 PM IST - Women's Individual All-Around Final
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5;
Athletics & Para Athletics
2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men's 110m Hurdles (R1)
11 PM IST - Men's High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women's Shot Put F57 Final
Swimming
3 PM IST - Men's 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST - Final
Weightlifting
5:30 PM IST - Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals
12:30 AM IST (28 July) - Men's 79kg Final
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Medal Matches (Men's Singles & Women's Pairs)
7:30 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage
Athletics
2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Round 1
11 PM IST - Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semi-finals & Finals
Weightlifting
6:30 PM IST - Women's 63kg Final
11 PM IST - Women's 69kg Final
July 29
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 2)
Weightlifting
2 PM IST - Women's 77kg Final; 6:30 PM IST - Men's 94kg Final
Athletics
2:30 PM IST - Men's Shot Put Qualifying, Men's 200m Round 1
11 PM IST - Men's Long Jump Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 3)
Track Cycling
2:30 PM IST - Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST
Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals
Athletics
2:30 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's Decathlon
11 PM IST - Women's Discus Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Men's Shot Put Final
Weightlifting
6:30 PM IST - Women's +86kg Final
11 PM IST - Men's +110kg Final
Judo
3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Rounds
8:30 PM IST - Final Block
Boxing
3 PM IST - Semi-finals
Athletics
2:30 PM IST - Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats
11 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's 200m Final
Lawn Bowls
1 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5
9 PM IST - Semi-finals
Athletics & Para Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men's 400m Final
11 PM IST - Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Boxing
3 PM IST & 9 PM IST - Gold medal final
Track Cycling
7:30 PM IST - Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final
Track Cycling
1:30 PM IST - 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race
Judo
2:30 PM IST - Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST - Medal Matches.
The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be available on TV on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also watch the event games on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
Fans can also watch matches of the Commonwealth Games 2026 free on DD Free Dish.