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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 schedule: Full list of Indian events, timings and medal chances

Team India aims to add more medals to its tally on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with eyes on weightlifters Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur. See the complete schedule of India's events.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 schedule: Full list of Indian events, timings and medal chances
Team India's events at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 6. (AI-Generated)
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After a brilliant Day 5 at the Commonwealth Games 2026, where India added six medals to its tally, the contingent will aim to add several more on Day 6 in the scheduled fixtures like weightlifting and para swimming. On Tuesday, India's hopes lie mainly with Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur, who could also finish on the podium. The athletes will be in action in boxing, weightlifting, para-swimming, bowls, swimming, and 3x3 wheelchair basketball. Let us take a look at the complete India fixtures on Day 6 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

 

Commonwealth Games Day 6: Full schedule of India events

 

Athletics and Para Athletics

  • 4:30 PM – Men's 400m Round 1
    • Rajesh Ramesh (Heat 3)
    • Vishal TK (Heat 6)
    • 11:35 PMWomen's High Jump Final (Medal Event) Pooja
    • 12:55 AM (July 29)Men's 10,000m Final (Medal Event) Gulveer Singh

Boxing

  • 10:30 PM – Women's 54kg Quarterfinal
    • Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland)
  • 11:00 PM – Women's 60kg Quarterfinal
    • Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland)
  • 11:30 PM – Women's 65kg Quarterfinal
    • Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England)
  • 12:15 AM (July 29) – Men's 55kg Quarterfinal
    • Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia)
  • 1:30 AM (July 29) – Men's 90kg Quarterfinal
    • Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland)

Swimming and Para Swimming

  • 3:26 PM onwards – Men's 50m Butterfly Heats
    • Sajan Prakash (Heat 9)
  • 4:41 PM onwards – Men's 100m Backstroke Heats
    • Srihari Nataraj (Heat 4)
  • 4:57 PM onwards – Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats
    • R.V.V.B.K. Budigina (Heat 1)
    • Ali Imam (Heat 2)
  • 11:57 PMMen's 50m Freestyle S13 Final (Medal Event)*
    • R.V.V.B.B.K. Budigina
    • Ali Imam
    • Subject to qualification
  • 12:50 AM (July 29) – Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinal*
    • Sajan Prakash
    • Subject to qualification
  • 1:33 AM (July 29) – Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal*
    • Srihari Nataraj
    • Subject to qualification

Weightlifting

    • 6:30 PMWomen's 63kg Final (Medal Event) Nirupama Devi Seram
    • 1:07 AM (July 29)Women's 69kg Final (Medal Event) Harjinder Kaur

Bowls and Para Bowls

  • 10:20 PM – Men's Pairs Sectional Play (Section B, Round 1)
    • India (Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar) vs Cook Islands (Epii Poila & Jason Lindsay)
  • 1:10 AM (July 29) – Women's Singles Sectional Play (Section C, Round 1)
    • Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams (Wales)
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