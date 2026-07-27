Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 schedule: Full list of Indian events, timings and medal chances

Team India's medal hunt gathers pace on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with several top stars returning to action across multiple disciplines. Take a look at the timings, full schedule, key medal events, and where you can watch all the action live in India.

See the full schedule of India across multiple disciplines on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026. (AI-Generated)

As the Glasgow Commonwealth Games enters its fifth day with several medal opportunities for Team India across multiple disciplines, we bring you the full schedule of Indian athletes in action, key events to watch, and where the country's biggest hopes of adding to the medal tally on Monday.

The Indian contingent will be aiming for medals in weightlifting, gymnastics, artistic, swimming, and para athletics, while several boxers aim to move closer to the podium. India will also have a strong presence in the men's high jump final with Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram competing for medals.

Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu showcased magnificent class in the women's 48 kg weightlifting and clinched India's first gold in the event.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Full schedule of India events

Athletics: Men’s 100m Round 1 (Gurindervir Singh) - 2:40 PM IST

Athletics: Men's Long Jump Qualification Group A (Murali Sreeshankar) - 3 PM IST

Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash) - 3 PM IST

Athletics: Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 (Tejas Shirse) - 3:55 PM IST

Athletics: Men’s Long Jump Qualification Group B (Lokesh Sathyanathan) - 4:20 PM IST

Para Swimming: Men’s 100m SB9 Breaststroke Heats (Swatik Patil) - 4:26 PM IST

Boxing: Men’s 60kg Round of 16 (Sachin Siwach (India) vs William Hewitt (England) - 4:45 PM IST

Weightlifting: Women’s 53kg Final (Gyaneshwari Yadav) - 5:30 PM IST

Boxing: Men’s 80kg Round of 16 (Ankush Panghal (India) vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua & Barbuda) - 6 PM IST

Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s Vault Final (Protistha Samanta) - 6:15 PM IST

Weightlifting: Women’s 58kg Final (Bindyarani Devi) - 8 PM IST

Lawn Bowls: Men’s Singles Sectional Play (Putul Sonowal vs Kenya) - 10: 05 PM IST

Boxing: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 (Sakshi Choudhary (India) vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) - 10:30 PM IST

Para Athletics: Women’s Shot Put F57 Final (Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K Shyla) - 11:35 PM IST

Athletics: Men’s High Jump Final (Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram) - 11:40 PM IST

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball: Women’s Pool Match (India vs Nigeria) - 00:00 AM IST

Para Swimming: Men’s 100m SB9 Breaststroke Final (Swatik Patil) - 00: 02 AM IST

Weightlifting: Men’s 79kg Final (V Ajaya Babu) - 00:30 AM IST

Swimming: Men’s 800m Freestyle Final (Aryan Nehra) - 1:07 AM IST

Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (Sajan Prakash) - 1:44 AM IST

Para Athletics: Men’s T38 100m Final (Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi) - 1:57 AM IST

Athletics: Men’s 110m Hurdles Final (Tejas Shirse) - 2:!5 AM IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Where to watch events in India?

All India games on Day 5 can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels along with DD Sports (DD Free Dish). For online users, it can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.