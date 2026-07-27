Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 schedule: Full list of Indian events, timings and medal chances

SPORTS
Team India's medal hunt gathers pace on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with several top stars returning to action across multiple disciplines. Take a look at the timings, full schedule, key medal events, and where you can watch all the action live in India.
As the Glasgow Commonwealth Games enters its fifth day with several medal opportunities for Team India across multiple disciplines, we bring you the full schedule of Indian athletes in action, key events to watch, and where the country's biggest hopes of adding to the medal tally on Monday.
The Indian contingent will be aiming for medals in weightlifting, gymnastics, artistic, swimming, and para athletics, while several boxers aim to move closer to the podium. India will also have a strong presence in the men's high jump final with Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram competing for medals.
Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu showcased magnificent class in the women's 48 kg weightlifting and clinched India's first gold in the event.
Athletics: Men’s 100m Round 1 (Gurindervir Singh) - 2:40 PM IST
Athletics: Men's Long Jump Qualification Group A (Murali Sreeshankar) - 3 PM IST
Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash) - 3 PM IST
Athletics: Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 (Tejas Shirse) - 3:55 PM IST
Athletics: Men’s Long Jump Qualification Group B (Lokesh Sathyanathan) - 4:20 PM IST
Para Swimming: Men’s 100m SB9 Breaststroke Heats (Swatik Patil) - 4:26 PM IST
Boxing: Men’s 60kg Round of 16 (Sachin Siwach (India) vs William Hewitt (England) - 4:45 PM IST
Weightlifting: Women’s 53kg Final (Gyaneshwari Yadav) - 5:30 PM IST
Boxing: Men’s 80kg Round of 16 (Ankush Panghal (India) vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua & Barbuda) - 6 PM IST
Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s Vault Final (Protistha Samanta) - 6:15 PM IST
Weightlifting: Women’s 58kg Final (Bindyarani Devi) - 8 PM IST
Lawn Bowls: Men’s Singles Sectional Play (Putul Sonowal vs Kenya) - 10: 05 PM IST
Boxing: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 (Sakshi Choudhary (India) vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) - 10:30 PM IST
Para Athletics: Women’s Shot Put F57 Final (Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K Shyla) - 11:35 PM IST
Athletics: Men’s High Jump Final (Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram) - 11:40 PM IST
3×3 Wheelchair Basketball: Women’s Pool Match (India vs Nigeria) - 00:00 AM IST
Para Swimming: Men’s 100m SB9 Breaststroke Final (Swatik Patil) - 00: 02 AM IST
Weightlifting: Men’s 79kg Final (V Ajaya Babu) - 00:30 AM IST
Swimming: Men’s 800m Freestyle Final (Aryan Nehra) - 1:07 AM IST
Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (Sajan Prakash) - 1:44 AM IST
Para Athletics: Men’s T38 100m Final (Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi) - 1:57 AM IST
Athletics: Men’s 110m Hurdles Final (Tejas Shirse) - 2:!5 AM IST
All India games on Day 5 can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels along with DD Sports (DD Free Dish). For online users, it can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.