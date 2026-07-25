Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxer Sachin Siwach storms into men’s 60kg Round of 16

India's Sachin Siwach made a winning start to his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign by advancing to the men's 60kg boxing round of 16. The Indian boxer delivered a composed performance to seal his place in the next stage and keep his medal hopes alive.

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach successfully advanced to the round of 16 in the men's 60kg lightweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, July 25. Entering the competition as a leading medal hopeful after clinching gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, where he triumphed over Paris 2024 silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu from Kazakhstan, the 26-year-old from Haryana met expectations in a challenging first match.

Facing a formidable opponent in Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh, Siwach secured victory with a 4-1 split decision.

Having overcome this difficult initial hurdle, Siwach is set to compete in the pre-quarterfinals against England's William Hewitt on Monday at 4:45 PM IST.

This victory adds to the positive momentum for the Indian boxing team in Scotland.





Former Youth World Champion, Sachin Siwach, makes easy work of Keoma Ali Al Ahmadieh of Canada with a 4-1 win in his men's 60 kg boxing at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026.



England's William Hewitt awaits him next!#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/sFaxg4gAOK July 25, 2026

Before Siwach took to the ring, Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain had already ensured India its first boxing medal of the multi-sport event by earning a direct bye into the women's 75kg semi-finals.

Additionally, on Thursday, Jadumani Mandengbam kicked off his Commonwealth Games journey with a strong performance, advancing to the men's 55kg pre-quarterfinals after a decisive 5-0 unanimous decision win over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, the Indian delegation celebrated its first official medal late on day two, as para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar secured a bronze in the men's heavyweight division.

In Pool B of the 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball, Wales achieved a commanding 16-1 victory over India. Their performance was marked by exceptional accuracy in shooting, passing, and rebounding. The disparity in skill levels between the two teams was evident, as reflected in the final score.

In the women’s pairs sectional play of Lawn Bowls, India faced Tonga, where Paris Baker and Milika Nathan made a remarkable comeback, winning the second set 6-4.

The match proceeded to tiebreakers, which India clinched with a score of 2-0. Rupa Rani provided the initial advantage, and Pinki expertly sealed the victory. This win marks India's third consecutive triumph in the women’s pairs sectional play of Lawn Bowls (5-2, 4-6; 2-0).

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