Commonwealth Games 2022: With India winning 2 more gold medals, this is where India stands on medal tally

Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian athletes are performing well at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picking up from a successful outing on Saturday, India managed to add more medals to the tally on Sunday. Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won gold in weightlifting and wrote their name in history by making a Commonwealth Games record in snatch and in total kgs lifted.

Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen, the Indian women’s cricket team and the Indian men’s hockey team all won their respective contests as well. While on the other hand, there was disappointment in waiting for Indian boxer Shiva Thapa.

The Indian contingent is expected to add more medals on day 4 of the event. On Monday, August 1, the Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, which will feature a number of prominent athletes.

In the men's 50-meter backstroke event, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a time of 25.52 seconds to advance to the semifinals. India, the defending men's team event winners, defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals.

With six medals to India's name, where does the country stand on the points medal tally?

The Indian contingent is currently in the sixth spot behind Canada, which is equal on gold medals but has won more silver medals than India.