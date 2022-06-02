Commonwealth Games 2022: India drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in badminton mixed team event

Team India

With the next major event - the Commonwealth Games - all set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, the draws for the mixed team competition in badminton are out. Defending champions Team India have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Group 1.

The draw had been conducted in Birmingham in March, however, due to Nigeria subsequently withdrawing in early May, the list was not revealed with Zambia now confirming their replacement.

"The Commonwealth Games have a unique feel. While it features some of badminton’s traditional powers, there are also teams with a more recent badminton tradition, and thus there is a wonderful diversity of styles and approaches to the competition," said BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer.

"I wish all the teams competing the best of luck," he added.

The event will see a total of 16 teams competing in the mixed event in four groups with the top two nations progressing to the knockout stage.

Talking about the other teams, Group 4 will see five-time champions Malaysia, who were beaten by India in the final of the last edition in Gold Coast be up against South Africa, Jamaica, and Zambia.

While host nation England is placed in Group 2 along with Singapore, Mauritius, and Barbados, Group 3 will feature Canada, alongside Scotland, Maldives, and Uganda.

Each tie will consist of best-of-five matches with men's and women's singles and three doubles which includes men's, women's and mixed, which will test the overall strength of the team.