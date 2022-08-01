Commonwealth Games 2022: From Weightlifting to Boxing, India's schedule for Day 4 in Birmingham

CWG Games Day 4 Schedule

On Monday, August 1, the Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, which will feature a number of prominent athletes.

In the men's 50-meter backstroke event, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a time of 25.52 seconds to advance to the semifinals. India, the defending men's team event winners, defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals.

READ: CWG 2022: Who is Achinta Sheuli, 20 year old weightlifter who won India's 3rd gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian contingent would want to continue with the same momentum on Day 4. Here's a look at India's full schedule for the day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

SCHEDULE DAY 4

Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1 PM

Weightlifting – Starts At 2 PM

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh

Women’s 71kg – Harjinder Kaur

Judo - Starts at 2:30 PM

Badminton - Starts at 3:30 PM

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

Swimming - Starts At 3:50 PM

Men's 100M Butterfly

Heat 6 - Sajan Prakash

Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM

Women's Singles Plate Quarter Finals - Sunaya Kuruvilla

6 PM: Women's Singles Quarter Finals - Joshana Chinappa

6:45 PM: Men's Singles Quarter Finals - Saurav Ghoshal

READ: CWG 2022: Indian Badminton team reach semis of the mixed team event with 3-0 win over South Africa

Boxing – Starts At 4:45 PM

Men’s 51kg - Amit Panghal vs Berri Namri

Men's 57kh - Hussamuddin Mohammed

Men’s 80kg - Ashish Kumar vs T. Travis

Gymnastics (Artistic) - Starts at 5:30 PM

Cycling - Starts at 6:30 PM

Hockey – Starts At 8:30 PM

Men’s Pool A - India vs England

READ: IND vs WI: India-West Indies 4th and 5th T20Is in Florida to be moved out of US due to visa issues?

Table Tennis - Starts at 11:30 PM

Men's Team Semi-Finals - India vs Nigeria