Commonwealth Games 2022: From Weightlifting to Boxing, India's schedule for Day 4 in Birmingham

On Monday, August 1, the Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, which will feature a number of prominent athletes.
In the men's 50-meter backstroke event, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a time of 25.52 seconds to advance to the semifinals. India, the defending men's team event winners, defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals.
READ: CWG 2022: Who is Achinta Sheuli, 20 year old weightlifter who won India's 3rd gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian contingent would want to continue with the same momentum on Day 4. Here's a look at India's full schedule for the day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
SCHEDULE DAY 4
Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1 PM
Weightlifting – Starts At 2 PM
Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh
Women’s 71kg – Harjinder Kaur
Judo - Starts at 2:30 PM
Badminton - Starts at 3:30 PM
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Swimming - Starts At 3:50 PM
Men's 100M Butterfly
Heat 6 - Sajan Prakash
Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM
Women's Singles Plate Quarter Finals - Sunaya Kuruvilla
6 PM: Women's Singles Quarter Finals - Joshana Chinappa
6:45 PM: Men's Singles Quarter Finals - Saurav Ghoshal
READ: CWG 2022: Indian Badminton team reach semis of the mixed team event with 3-0 win over South Africa
Boxing – Starts At 4:45 PM
Men’s 51kg - Amit Panghal vs Berri Namri
Men's 57kh - Hussamuddin Mohammed
Men’s 80kg - Ashish Kumar vs T. Travis
Gymnastics (Artistic) - Starts at 5:30 PM
Cycling - Starts at 6:30 PM
Hockey – Starts At 8:30 PM
Men’s Pool A - India vs England
READ: IND vs WI: India-West Indies 4th and 5th T20Is in Florida to be moved out of US due to visa issues?
Table Tennis - Starts at 11:30 PM
Men's Team Semi-Finals - India vs Nigeria