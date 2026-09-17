'Come to India or don't play': Hockey India flatly rejects Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy neutral venue demand

Hockey India has rejected Pakistan’s reported demand for a neutral venue for the Asian Champions Trophy, insisting that the tournament should be played in India. The dispute has put the spotlight on the participation of the Pakistan hockey team and the tournament’s venue arrangements.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation wants the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy set to take place in India to be played somewhere neutral. They say it’s about security and the tense political climate between the two countries.

But Hockey India isn’t budging. Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh made it clear: if Pakistan wants in, they have to come play in India. If they don’t, their spot goes to either Bangladesh or Oman.

The tournament runs from October 27 to November 5 in Punjab with group matches in Jalandhar and the knockout rounds in Mohali. Teams from India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan, and South Korea are signed up.

Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, the acting head of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, explained that their stance is all about safety. “Given the current situation between our countries and security concerns, we want our players and officials to have a safe, respectful environment,” he said. PHF has asked the Asian Hockey Federation to either move the tournament or at least Pakistan’s games to a neutral location.

Wani also stressed that Pakistan isn’t trying to politicize things. “We’re prepared to play India—and anyone else—on the field. We believe in keeping sports separate from politics. We hope the Asian Hockey Federation sees our request for a neutral venue as a reasonable way to make sure we can play without interruption.”

Hockey India, though, isn’t entertaining the idea. Bhola Nath Singh said, “We’re not considering any request to change the venue. This has happened before. If Pakistan wants to play, they need to come to India. If not, we’ll invite Bangladesh or Oman.”

This isn’t the first time Pakistan has stepped back from a hockey event in India over security worries—they also pulled out of the upcoming FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai, and Oman took their place in that tournament.

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