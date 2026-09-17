FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bihar tea seller celebrates PM Modi's 76th birthday by offering 76 cups of free tea

Bihar tea seller serves 76 free cups of tea on PM Modi's 76th birthday

'Paths not meant to be': Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement

Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer: Netizens say sorry to Ranbir Kapoor, troll 'laughable VFX' of Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggall's film: 'Iske saamne Adipurush gold hai'

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer: Netizens say sorry to Ranbir Kapoor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

'Come to India or don't play': Hockey India flatly rejects Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy neutral venue demand

Hockey India has rejected Pakistan’s reported demand for a neutral venue for the Asian Champions Trophy, insisting that the tournament should be played in India. The dispute has put the spotlight on the participation of the Pakistan hockey team and the tournament’s venue arrangements.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

'Come to India or don't play': Hockey India flatly rejects Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy neutral venue demand
Courtesy: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Pakistan Hockey Federation wants the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy set to take place in India to be played somewhere neutral. They say it’s about security and the tense political climate between the two countries.

But Hockey India isn’t budging. Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh made it clear: if Pakistan wants in, they have to come play in India. If they don’t, their spot goes to either Bangladesh or Oman.

The tournament runs from October 27 to November 5 in Punjab with group matches in Jalandhar and the knockout rounds in Mohali. Teams from India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan, and South Korea are signed up.

Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, the acting head of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, explained that their stance is all about safety. “Given the current situation between our countries and security concerns, we want our players and officials to have a safe, respectful environment,” he said. PHF has asked the Asian Hockey Federation to either move the tournament or at least Pakistan’s games to a neutral location.

Wani also stressed that Pakistan isn’t trying to politicize things. “We’re prepared to play India—and anyone else—on the field. We believe in keeping sports separate from politics. We hope the Asian Hockey Federation sees our request for a neutral venue as a reasonable way to make sure we can play without interruption.”

Hockey India, though, isn’t entertaining the idea. Bhola Nath Singh said, “We’re not considering any request to change the venue. This has happened before. If Pakistan wants to play, they need to come to India. If not, we’ll invite Bangladesh or Oman.”

This isn’t the first time Pakistan has stepped back from a hockey event in India over security worries—they also pulled out of the upcoming FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai, and Oman took their place in that tournament.

Also read| 'Paths not meant to be': Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday: 'Health, energy and success’
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday
'Why Not Name Trump Too?': Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence after son Aaditya named in Disha Salian death case FIR
Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence after son named in Disha Salian death case FIR
'Come to India or don't play': Hockey India flatly rejects Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy neutral venue demand
Hockey India rejects Pakistan’s neutral venue demand for Asian Champions Trophy
Noel Tata breaks silence on reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman: 'Illegal'
Noel Tata breaks silence on reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman
Will Pakistan fight against Houthis to respect Islamic NATO? This is what defence minister said
Will Pakistan fight against Houthis to respect Islamic NATO?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement