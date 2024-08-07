'Come back stronger...': PM Modi consoles wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from Paris Olympics

Following wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics after being found overweight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, i.e., August 7, heaped praise on her and emphasised that she is 'a champion among the champions'.

Phogat was disquliafied from Olympics, earlier today, after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here.

Taking to 'X', PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing."

"At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on", the Prime Minister continued.

He further extended support towards Vinesh Phogat and affirmed that the countrymen are rooting for her.

"Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you", he added.

Phogat had scripted history by turning into the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout event on Tuesday night after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

An Indian coach said that she was found overweight by 100gm this morning and that the rules are against this.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," he said.

Meanwhile, the Olympics Association urged people to respect the wrestler's privacy.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the Indian Olympic Association said.

According to the sources, PM Modi has spoken to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and sought firsthand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's disqualification from Paris Olympics.

The Prime Minister asked the IOA President to explore the full range of options to assist Vinesh's case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh.

With inputs from ANI.