‘Come back Sanju’: Twitter stands for Sanju Samson after shocking revelations by Chetan Sharma in sting operation.

File photo

Indian cricket fans are mocking and trolling the BCCI and Indian selection committee after Chetan Sharma's revelation in a sting operation conducted by Zee News that has raised a lot of questions. Indian chief selector, Sharma, brought to light the reason why every time Sanju Samson misses out from the team.

In the sting operation, Sharma can be heard saying, “How will you put three wicket keepers in the team? KL Rahul can keep, Ishan Kishan is already in the team, now try including third wicketkeeper. You don't include Sanju Samson in the squad and when he performs well in first class cricket his fans will troll you on Twitter.”

Now, loads of tweets in favour of Samson are doing the rounds, mocking the selection committee saying ‘why can't Sanju visit Chetan Sharma with some fruits, maybe he gets selected in the playing 11’.

The controversy started on Tuesday when Zee News did a sting operation on Sharma at his home, where he revealed some dark secrets behind the politics in the Indian cricket team.

He even took some big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and many more as to how some players inject themselves to get match ready.

Sanju Samson made his International debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe and has played only 11 ODI and 17 T20I matches in spite of his incredible first-class performances. His selection has always been a topic of discussion on various social media platforms.