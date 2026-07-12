Colombia star Jaminton Campaz reveals death threats after FIFA World Cup exit, appeals for support

Colombia forward Jaminton Campaz has appealed for support and respect after revealing he received death threats following his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The emotional message has reignited concerns over online abuse and the pressure faced by footballers after major tournaments.

Colombian forward Jaminton Campaz is reportedly in hiding after receiving death threats following Colombia’s loss to Switzerland in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to Infobae, an Argentine news outlet, while teammates like James Rodriguez, Davinson Sanchez, and Juan Fernando Quintero boarded the return flight, Campaz didn’t. Right now, it’s unclear if he’s still in the United States or if he’s traveled to Argentina, where he plays for Rosario Central in the Primera Division.

These threats are especially disturbing when you remember what happened to Colombian defender Andres Escobar, who was killed in Medellin after Colombia’s elimination in the 1994 World Cup.

Campaz started receiving threats after one of his shots went over the goal with the match still tied 0-0. Colombia eventually lost to Switzerland in penalties, 4-3. After the match, the 26-year-old posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling for respect. “My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect,” he wrote.

He went on: “We may have different opinions or feel frustration and sadness, but passion should never cross into hatred or fear. Since I was a kid, I dreamed of wearing Colombia’s colors, hearing the anthem, representing millions, and scoring at a World Cup. I can only thank God for letting me live that dream—these are memories I’ll carry forever.

“I’m so grateful for everyone who stood by us in this World Cup—those who believed, who cheered until the end, who never lost hope. Thanks to my family too; they’re my strength through every good and tough moment.”

Campaz added that he shared the nation’s pain: “To all of Colombia, I feel this disappointment with you. We dreamed of going further, and I know how heartbroken we all are right now. I’m sorry we couldn’t give you the joy you wanted, but I want you to know, there was never a lack of effort or love for this team. I gave everything and would do it again a thousand times for my country.”

Campaz finished the tournament with one goal in three matches.

The Colombian Football Federation quickly condemned the threats. They also called on the nation’s Attorney General to open an investigation. “Football is meant to unite, to inspire hope—not to fuel hatred or violence. We urge all Colombians to keep sportsmanship at the center and never let on-field rivalries turn into threats or attacks against those who represent our country,” the federation said.

Colombia topped Group K, which included Portugal, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo, finishing with seven points. They beat Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32 but couldn’t get past Switzerland in the round of 16.

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