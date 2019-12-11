Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Real Madrid meet Club Brugge in Belgium in the Champions League group stage.

Zinedine Zidane's men have already qualified for the knockout stage in second place, while Brugge will be aiming to slip into the Europa League by finishing third.

When and where to watch Club Brugge vs Real Madrid

Where and when is the Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League match being played?

What time does the Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League match begin?

The Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League live streaming?

The Club Brugge vs Real Madrid, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Club Brugge vs Real Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs

Club Brugge possible starting lineup: Mignolet; Kossounou, Mechele, Deli, Ricca; Alvarez; Rits, Vanaken, Schrijvers, Bonaventure; Okereke

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Militao, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius