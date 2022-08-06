Search icon
Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: How to watch, CMF vs PSG dream11, probable playing XI

CMF vs PSG Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain, Dream11 Team Player List

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

PSG vs Clermont Foot

After winning their 10th Ligue 1 title last season, Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) open their league campaign against Clermont Foot on Friday (August 7). A lot has changed at PSG since last season, new head coach Christophe Galtier has taken over, and they have also got in a new sporting director. 

On the field, however, the French club will be looking to replicate their success from last season and try to add yet another domestic title. 

PSG travelled to Japan for their pre-season tour and they won all of their friendlies, followed by Messi and Co adding another trophy to their cabinet by winning the Trophee des Champions as they beat Nantes 4-0. 

READ| PSG forward Neymar could face two or more years of jail for corrupted Barcelona signing

When and where to watch Clermont Foot vs PSG - Ligue 1 match

Where and when is the Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match being played?

The Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match will be played on August 7, 2022, at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium, in France. 

 

What time does the Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match begin?

The Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday in India. 

 

Where to watch Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 1/HD channels in India.

READ| Lionel Messi turns 35: Take a look at exotic cars owned by the ace footballer

How and where to watch online Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match live streaming?

The Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 match live streaming will be available online on the Voot app and JioTV. 

 

Clermont Foot vs PSG probable playing XI:

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos (c); Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes; Messi; Icardi, Neymar

Clermont Foot: Diaw; Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier, Borges; Gastien, Gonalons; Dossou, Berthomeir, Allevinah; Andric

