Neeraj is eager to transform his two second-place finishes into a first before he and other elite athletes gather in Bengaluru on July 5 for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic.

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra is set to compete again at the Paris Diamond League 2025 this Friday. Unfortunately, he will not be going up against his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem. Although fans were looking forward to an exciting showdown, Nadeem will be absent from the event. At 27 years old, Neeraj is eager for victory after placing second in his last two events. His last appearance in this competition was in 2017, where he finished fifth with a throw of 84.67m. With a season-best throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League, Chopra is considered one of the frontrunners in this highly competitive event.

The confirmed participants for the men’s javelin throw include: Neeraj Chopra (India) Julian Weber (Germany) Anderson Peters (Grenada) Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) Julius Yego (Kenya) Andrian Mardare (Moldova) Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil)

The Paris event presents Chopra with an opportunity to regain his supremacy after consecutive second-place finishes behind Germany’s Julian Weber. He will also be motivated to perform well at the same venue where he earned his second Olympic medal, a silver, in 2024.

After Paris, Chopra is scheduled to compete at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava on June 24, followed by the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, an elite World Athletics event that he is personally hosting.

Neeraj Chopra vs Julian Weber

A rematch between Julian Weber and Neeraj Chopra is likely to be the most significant storyline to follow in the 2025 Paris Diamond League. In their previous Diamond League encounter in Doha, Neeraj overcame a personal milestone by surpassing the 90m mark for the first time, achieving a throw of 90.23m. He was in the lead throughout the competition until the final throw, when Germany's Julian Weber decided to join the 90m club himself. With a throw of 91.06m, he secured the victory at the Doha Diamond League.

However, they will not be the only competitors, as this generation of javelin throwers is exceptionally talented. Olympic bronze medalist Anderson Peters from Grenada boasts the best personal record in the field and will be eager to challenge Neeraj and Weber, proving he is still a formidable contender.

Last year, Weber claimed victory in this event, with Peters finishing in second place. Interestingly, this will be Neeraj's first appearance at the Paris Diamond League since 2017.

Weber is considered the favorite following a strong start to the season. After defeating Neeraj in Doha, he once again triumphed over the Indian star in Chorzow at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, throwing 86.12m compared to Neeraj's 84.14m.

