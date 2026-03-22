FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansari during practice match | WATCH

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s retaliatory strike targets Israel’s towns near nuclear facility; Over 100 Injured, no radiation leak detected

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning, IMD predicts another rain spell likely to hit city soon, check date

India lifts domestic airfare caps from March 23 after IndiGo crisis: ‘Exercise pricing discipline’

Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Hormuz not reopened, sets 48-hour deadline, here's all you need to know

Amid Meta, Google layoffs, Sam Altman’s OpenAI plans to double workforce to 8000; here’s why

Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition underway for industrial corridor near Meerut-Pauri highway and Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway, check details

New ATM rules kick in April 1: What every bank customers need to know

Ahmedabad shines with ZEE Bharat Youth Fest 2026; Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghvi launches GEN-Z channel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

Nabil Gabol mocked after Dhurandhar 2; netizens say “Bura fasaya…”

New ATM rules kick in April 1: What every bank customers need to know

New ATM rules kick in April 1: What every bank customers need to know

Ahmedabad shines with ZEE Bharat Youth Fest 2026; Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghvi launches GEN-Z channel

Ahmedabad shines with ZEE Bharat Youth Fest 2026; Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghvi la

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

HomeSports

SPORTS

Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansari during practice match | WATCH

The video from SRH’s warm-up match has caught attention online, with clips of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 09:00 AM IST

Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansari during practice match | WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A small but intense moment unfolded during Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) intra-squad practice game, as leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari gave a fiery send-off to stand-in captain Ishan Kishan after dismissing him. The incident, which occurred during the eighth over of the second innings, showcased the competitive spirit within the SRH camp.

Kishan, who is set to lead SRH in the early part of IPL 2026, was batting aggressively, scoring 52 runs off 20 balls. He had gone after Ansari in one over, collecting 20 runs, highlighting his attacking intent. However, Ansari responded with a clever dismissal, getting Kishan out on the final ball of the over.

Ansari's celebration and Kishan's reaction

Ansari's celebration was animated, with him gesturing at Kishan to walk back to the pavilion. Kishan, while stopping to exchange words, seemed to take it lightly, smiling at the end of the incident. The exchange has been seen as playful banter, reflecting the intense competition within the team. However, this video from SRH’s warm-up match has caught attention online, with clips of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

SRH's pre-season simulations

SRH's pre-season simulations have attracted added interest, especially as players compete for rhythm, roles, and momentum before their opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28th. Kishan's leadership and batting form are crucial for SRH, and his appointment as stand-in skipper comes after a successful run across formats.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan played a key role in India's title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 317 runs in nine matches. He also led Jharkhand to their first-ever title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy earlier this season.

Pat Cummins' injury

Pat Cummins, SRH's regular captain, is sidelined with a stress injury on his lower back, which kept him away from the Ashes series and T20 World Cup. "Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain," SRH announced on social media 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'
Nabil Gabol mocked after Dhurandhar 2; netizens say “Bura fasaya…”
Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansari during practice match | WATCH
Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansar
US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s retaliatory strike targets Israel’s towns near nuclear facility; Over 100 Injured, no radiation leak detected
Over 100 injured in Iran’s strike near Israel’s nuclear facility
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning, IMD predicts another rain spell likely to hit city soon, check date
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning,
India lifts domestic airfare caps from March 23 after IndiGo crisis: ‘Exercise pricing discipline’
India lifts domestic airfare caps from March 23 after IndiGo crisis
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement