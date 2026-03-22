Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansari during practice match | WATCH

The video from SRH’s warm-up match has caught attention online, with clips of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

A small but intense moment unfolded during Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) intra-squad practice game, as leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari gave a fiery send-off to stand-in captain Ishan Kishan after dismissing him. The incident, which occurred during the eighth over of the second innings, showcased the competitive spirit within the SRH camp.

Kishan, who is set to lead SRH in the early part of IPL 2026, was batting aggressively, scoring 52 runs off 20 balls. He had gone after Ansari in one over, collecting 20 runs, highlighting his attacking intent. However, Ansari responded with a clever dismissal, getting Kishan out on the final ball of the over.

Ansari's celebration and Kishan's reaction

Ansari's celebration was animated, with him gesturing at Kishan to walk back to the pavilion. Kishan, while stopping to exchange words, seemed to take it lightly, smiling at the end of the incident. The exchange has been seen as playful banter, reflecting the intense competition within the team. However, this video from SRH’s warm-up match has caught attention online, with clips of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

BIG FIGHT IN SRH PRACTICE MATCH !



SRH captain Ishan Kishan scored 20 runs in one over against leg-spinner Zeeshan, but on the last ball of the over, Zeeshan dismissed him. After taking the wicket, Zeeshan pointed his finger at Ishan Kishan, which led to an argument between… pic.twitter.com/W9eLDOVyVB — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) March 21, 2026

SRH's pre-season simulations

SRH's pre-season simulations have attracted added interest, especially as players compete for rhythm, roles, and momentum before their opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28th. Kishan's leadership and batting form are crucial for SRH, and his appointment as stand-in skipper comes after a successful run across formats.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan played a key role in India's title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 317 runs in nine matches. He also led Jharkhand to their first-ever title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy earlier this season.

Pat Cummins' injury

Pat Cummins, SRH's regular captain, is sidelined with a stress injury on his lower back, which kept him away from the Ashes series and T20 World Cup. "Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain," SRH announced on social media