Christmas 2025: Virat Kohli wishes fans, Shikhar Dhawan shares selfie with girlfriend; Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues turn Santa

Indian cricketers spread festive cheer on Christmas 2025 as Virat Kohli wished fans, Shikhar Dhawan shared a selfie with his girlfriend, while Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues turned Santa during celebrations, delighting fans online.

Sports stars from various disciplines embraced the Christmas spirit, sharing joy in their unique ways and sending greetings to fans during this festive time. Christmas is celebrated globally on December 25 to honor the birth of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity.

Amidst their sporting commitments, these stars took a moment to convey warm wishes to their fans and offered a glimpse into their Christmas celebrations. From Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Cristiano Ronaldo, here’s how these top athletes celebrated Christmas.

Virat Kohli, the senior batter from India, extended his Christmas wishes on Thursday through a special Instagram story, marking the occasion of this significant festival. His message came just a day after he participated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, which commenced on Wednesday.

"May this season fill your home with warmth, your heart with joy, and your life with happiness that lasts all year long. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," the post read, which Virat shared on his Instagram.

Virat Kohli wishing everyone a Happy Christmas pic.twitter.com/rGtYm1wILb December 25, 2025

Shikhar Dhawan celebrated Christmas alongside his girlfriend Sophie Shine. The former Indian cricketer and his partner donned matching Christmas outfits and posed next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with lights and glittering ornaments.

Shikhar Dhawan celebrating Christmas with Sophie Shine. pic.twitter.com/QvjaAcyIOe — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) December 25, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo cherished quality family time on Christmas. The star from Portugal and Al-Nassr shared a video capturing his Christmas festivities at home. In the brief 10-second clip, Ronaldo was seen carrying one of his children on his shoulder, surrounded by his four other kids and partner Georgina Rodrigues.

Esperança que se renova, amor que abraça, família que apoia e luz que guia. Feliz Natal pic.twitter.com/Gfg8FZbBke — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 25, 2025

Jemimah Rodrigues, a standout player from the Indian women's cricket team, celebrated Christmas with her teammates. Currently, India is competing against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series, leading 2-0 as they head into the 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rodrigues posted photos of her Christmas celebration with teammates Smriti Mandhana and Arundhati Reddy, captioning it with "Home away from home" as she shared the images.

The Women in Blue are set to take the field on Friday, with the third T20I match planned to occur at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This series represents the Indian team's first challenge following their historic and unforgettable Women's World Cup victory.

