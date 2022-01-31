Christian Eriksen joins Brentford FC, seven months after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen is back in the Premier League again, less than seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest on-field while playing for Denmark at the Euro 2020. Brentford FC on Monday announced the capture of Eriksen who will be joining the Premier League side for an initial six-month deal.

The Danish midfielder was a free agent after terminating his contract with Inter Milan in mid-December, as rules in the Italian Serie A wouldn't have allowed Eriksen to play with his cardiac device implant. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest against Finland in June last year at the European Championships.

The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch itself in Copenhagen, and he had subsequently been hoping to return to professional football with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device (ICD) fitted inside him.

Eriksen had become the talk of the town, after suffering a cardiac arrest, as the sporting world united in their prayers for the Danish international. He would make go on to make an inspirational recovery and has been training with his former club Ajax to build his fitness.

His efforts have bore fruit and Brentford have decided to give Christian Eriksen a chance to return to the Premier League where he played with much success previously with Tottenham Hotspurs FC.

In a video posted by Brentford's official Twitter account, Eriksen said: "I'm happy to announce that I've signed for Brentford football club. I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon."

The Danish international is already dreaming of playing at the FIFA World Cup due to be held in Qatar later this year.