Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeat Indonesian top-seeded pair to clinch Korea Open title

This year has been a successful one for Satwik and Chirag, as they have already secured the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy secured a remarkable victory in the men's doubles final of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament, defeating the world number one Indonesian pair with a score of 17-21, 21-13, 21-14. After losing the first set, the Indian duo displayed exceptional improvement and skill to overcome the top-seeded Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

This triumph came after an impressive straight-game win over the world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semi-finals. In a thrilling 40-minute duel at the Jinnam stadium, the Indian pair emerged victorious with a score of 21-15, 24-22. This victory was particularly significant as it marked their first win against the Chinese pair, having suffered defeat in their previous encounters.

Despite being a game down, the Indians showcased their resilience and determination, ultimately clinching yet another title. Their path to the final was paved with a thrilling straight-game win over the world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

This year has been a successful one for Satwik and Chirag, as they have already secured the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles.

Since teaming up, Satwik and Chirag have achieved remarkable success, securing numerous prestigious titles. Their impressive list of accomplishments includes winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, Thomas Cup, and a bronze medal in the World Championships. Additionally, they have emerged victorious in various tournaments across different levels of the BWF World Tour.

Their triumphs span across the Super 300 level, with wins in the Syed Modi and Swiss Open, the Super 500 level, with victories in the Thailand and India Open, and the Super 750 level, where they emerged triumphant in the French Open. Notably, they have also excelled at the highest level of the tour, the Indonesia Open Super 1000.

The BWF World Tour is structured into six levels, each representing a different tier of competition. These levels consist of the World Tour Finals, four Super 1000 tournaments, six Super 750 tournaments, seven Super 500 tournaments, and eleven Super 300 tournaments.

