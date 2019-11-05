China Open: Early exit yet again for PV Sindhu after shock defeat to World No. 42 Pai Yu Po

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu again puts on a disappointing show as she gets knocked out in the opening round of the ongoing China Open $700,000 tournament. She faced a shock defeat to World No. 42 Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

This is the fourth early exit for World No. 6 as she did the same in China, Korea and Denmark. She lost 13-21, 21-18, 19-21 to Pai in a match that lasted for 74 minutes.

After losing the first game rather easily, she came back strongly in the second game and played some powerful shots to take the match to the decider.

However, in the final game, the Indian shuttler was trailing at the mid-break and could not reduce the deficit as she eventually lost the final game 19-21.

Following her gold medal at the World Championships in Basel, Sindhu has now failed to reach finals in four straight tournaments.

In the men’s singles category, HS Prannoy - who recently recovered from dengue - faltered in the opening round and lost 17-21, 18-21 to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke.

However, the mixed doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are keeping hopes alive as they defeated Canada’s Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu 21-19 21-19 to advance to the next round.