Children's Day 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kidambi Srikanth and other sports stars wish on the happy occasion

Happy Children's Day 2019

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 02:22 PM IST

Today (14 November) is the day all go down memory lane and relish the time they were kids.

As the entire nation celebrates Children's Day, sports personalities take to social media to ask all to keep the innocence and mischief alive.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared a picture of him and his daughter and wrote, "Seeing the pollution levels, All I wish for on this #childrenDay is do any bit I can to give children a climate where they can grow up close to the nature with fresh air & clean water. They deserve a healthy environment to grow & flourish! #ChildrensDay2019"

Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote, "In this day and age, reducing pollution will be the greatest gift we give to our children. Let’s do our bit so that our children can breathe! #HappyChildrensDay #ChildrensDay2019"

Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth asked all to 'rejoice their childhood'. He wrote, "Today is one of those days when even adults look back in their memories and rejoice their childhood. Wishing all the children out there a very happy children’s day! #ChildrensDay2019".

Hardik Pandya too shared a picture with many kids hugging him as he wrote, "Happy #ChildrensDay2019 This was a fun day out with this children... Took me back to my childhood and brought back those priceless memories".

Virender Sehwag took the opportunity to remember the brave child and martyr Shaheed Baji Rout. He wrote, "Vaise toh each day, we should remember such a great, brave child, but more so on #ChildrensDay. A thread on the youngest martyr of India's freedom struggle - Shaheed Baji Rout ! Baji Amar rahein".

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave all a glimpse into his childhood as he shared an image of the younger self along with his mother. He wrote, "The hair was messier then but my mother being by my side is constant Wishing you all a happy ChildrensDay. #Childrensday2019".

Here's wishing all a Happy Children's Day.

