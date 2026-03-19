Chief selector Ajit Agarkar urges BCCI to extend his tenure till 2027 World Cup, here's why

During his period, India has also undergone transitions in all three formats, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Tests and T20Is, while Ravichandran Ashwin has called time on his India career.

Ajit Agarkar, the current chairman of the Indian men's team selection committee, has reportedly requested the BCCI to extend his contract until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Agarkar, a former India fast bowler, has been serving as the chairman of the panel since 2023 and had his tenure extended by a year prior to the start of IPL 2025. The BCCI has already held discussions with respect to Agarkar's request, but a final decision hasn't been taken.

Successful tenure marked by ICC titles and transitions

Agarkar's tenure has been marked by significant successes, including India's victory in three ICC titles, comprising back-to-back T20 World Cups and an ICC Champions Trophy. The team also made it to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, finishing as runners-up.

During his period, India has also undergone transitions in all three formats, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Tests and T20Is, while Ravichandran Ashwin has called time on his India career.

Bold decisions and credit for success

Agarkar has been credited with taking bold decisions, including the appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as India T20I captain, despite Hardik Pandya being earmarked for the role. "One of the main issues discussed was that you want a captain who's likely to play all the games. We think he is a deserving candidate," Agarkar said while explaining the decision.

Recently, India head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated the team's historic T20 World Cup triumph to Agarkar, saying, "I think I should dedicate this trophy to Ajit Agarkar, because he does take a lot of flak and I'm thankful for the amount of honesty he's worked with."

Agarkar's playing career and current selection committee

Agarkar played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is for India between 1998 and 2007, taking a combined 349 wickets. The current selection committee comprises Agarkar, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, and Shiv Sundar Das. Agarkar's experience and expertise have been instrumental in shaping India's cricketing landscape, and his request for an extension reflects his commitment to the role.