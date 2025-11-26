Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

Jeet Pabari, brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, was found dead in Rajkot amid an ongoing legal dispute. Police have begun an investigation, with the case drawing widespread attention due to the family connection and the circumstances surrounding the death.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari, was discovered deceased at his residence in Rajkot, with local media reporting that police have classified the incident as a suicide. Officers from the Malviyanagar police station responded promptly after receiving the alert and have initiated a formal investigation.

The tragic event took place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, precisely one year after Jeet’s ex-fiancée filed a rape allegation against him in 2024. The coinciding dates have prompted investigators to explore whether the ongoing stress from the case may have influenced his mental state.

Jeet was transported to a nearby private hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and officials indicate that the results, along with further investigation, will shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

As per the FIR lodged last year, Jeet’s former fiancée accused him of coercing her into a sexual relationship under the guise of marriage, claiming that the abuse persisted even after their engagement and that he abruptly ended the relationship.

Pujara has established himself as one of India’s most dependable and resilient Test batsmen in recent times. He made his Test debut in 2010 and quickly became a key player in India’s middle order, particularly following Rahul Dravid’s retirement, whose reliability he often mirrored.

His most significant accomplishments occurred overseas, notably during the 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where his remarkable centuries and lengthy innings were crucial to India’s historic series victory. Domestically, he has delivered numerous match-defining performances on turning pitches, becoming adept at handling pressure.

Earlier this year, he announced his retirement, concluding his career with the Indian team across all formats.

Pujara wed Puja Pabari in February 2013 in a traditional ceremony in Rajkot. The couple is recognized for their close family ties and frequently shares moments of their relationship on social media.

