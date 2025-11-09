Chess World Cup 2025: BIG Upset! World champion D Gukesh knocked out by Frederik Svane

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands
In a major FIDE World Cup 2025 upset, world chess champion D Gukesh was eliminated in Round 3 after losing 1.5–0.5 to Germany’s Frederik Svane. The defeat shocked fans, marking one of the tournament’s biggest surprises as other Indian stars like Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa advanced.
In a major upset at the FIDE World Cup 2025, reigning world chess champion D Gukesh suffered an unexpected third-round elimination after losing to Germany’s Frederik Svane. The Indian grandmaster, currently ranked World No. 9, was one of the tournament favourites, making his early exit a major talking point in the global chess community.
The match between Gukesh and Svane started on an even note. In the first game, Gukesh, playing black, comfortably held Svane to a draw, setting up a tense decider.
In the second game, the 19-year-old Indian switched gears, opting for an attacking approach with the white pieces. However, Svane stayed calm under pressure and took advantage of a subtle positional error by Gukesh in the middlegame. The German capitalised decisively, converting his advantage with precision to seal a 1.5-0.5 aggregate victory and secure his spot in the next round.
The result has sent ripples across the chess world. Frederik Svane, ranked World No. 85, was seen as the clear underdog against Gukesh, who captured the world title in 2024 and had been in exceptional form.
The World Cup’s knockout format allows little margin for error, and even the smallest miscalculation can lead to elimination something Gukesh experienced firsthand. Despite his exit, analysts believe this loss will serve as a valuable lesson for the young champion as he prepares for upcoming tournaments.
While Gukesh’s departure was disappointing, several other Indian players continued their strong performances:
Arjun Erigaisi advanced after defeating Shamsiddin Vokhidov (UZB) with a 1.5–0.5 score.
R Praggnanandhaa defeated Robert Hovhannisyan (ARM) (1.5–0.5 aggregate).
P Harikrishna overcame Daniel Dardha (BEL) (1.5–0.5 aggregate).
Pranav V also progressed with a 1.5–0.5 win over Titas Stremavicius (LTU).
However, not all Indian players advanced. Diptayan Ghosh and Pranesh M were both eliminated after tough matches against Gabriel Sargissian (ARM) and Vincent Keymer (GER), respectively.
Several high-stakes encounters, including Vidit Gujrathi vs. Sam Shankland (USA) and Narayanan S vs. Yu Yangyi (CHN), remain balanced, heading into decisive tiebreaks.
Gukesh’s defeat will come as a disappointment, but the young grandmaster has consistently shown resilience throughout his career. Having already achieved the rare feat of becoming world champion as a teenager, the Chennai-born prodigy remains a central figure in India’s chess revolution.
Fans will now turn their attention to India’s remaining stars, including Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit, who continue to carry the nation’s hopes in the FIDE World Cup 2025