Chess Diplomacy! PM Modi presents unique gift to Uzbekistan President, AICF chief makes big statement

PM Modi's chess gift to Uzbekistan President wins praise as chess diplomacy, highlighting growing India-Uzbekistan ties.

Uzbekistan's chess history was gifted by PM Modi. He gave Javokhir Sindarov's actual handwritten score sheet from his victory in the 2025 FIDE World Cup final in Goa to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Sindarov's trophy photo on the leatherette cover of the scoreboard earned the Uzbek general manager a Candidates berth, which he used to secure a World Championship match against D Gukesh of India in Geneva this year.

AICF chief hails chess diplomacy

Nitin Narang, head of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), called the gesture "Chess diplomacy," highlighting its transformation from a simple log of moves into a significant narrative between India and Uzbekistan. "A scoresheet records the moves on a chessboard. Sometimes, it becomes part of a much bigger story. From Sindarov's historic World Cup triumph in Goa to becoming a gift from Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi to the President of Uzbekistan, chess has a wonderful way of connecting people and nations. Chess diplomacy, quite literally," Narang wrote on X.

India-Uzbekistan chess rivalry grows

With a gifted generation of young Grandmasters, India and Uzbekistan are becoming two of the strongest chess nations. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh are among India's top young players, while Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov lead Uzbekistan. The 46th Chess Olympiad will take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15–27. Uzbekistan is anticipated to be one of India's main challengers as their teams defend their gold medals.

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During his two-day visit to Tashkent, Modi gifted Mirziyoyev traditional Indian items, such as a sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena and premium Kangra tea. In return, Mirziyoyev awarded Modi Uzbekistan's highest state honour, the Order of Oliy Darajali Do'stlik.