Chennai Super Kings share heartfelt post after star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gets ruled out of the Asia Cup

Ravindra Jadeja (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that Ravindra Jadeja will not be participating in the Asia Cup 2022. The outstanding all-rounder contributed significantly to India's victories over Pakistan and Hong Kong, and the Men in Blue will now be without their first-choice all-rounder for the remainder of the tournament.

In its release, the BCCI said Jadeja is suffering from an injury in his right knee. He has been replaced by Axar Patel, who is a like-to-like replace for the all-rounder.

NEWS - Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad.



More details here - https://t.co/NvcBjeXOv4 #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022



Fans have been sending Jadeja well wishes, hoping that he would recover in time for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings posted, ‘Get well soon Jaddu! Come back stronger than ever. Their tweet has come amid the rumours of Jadeja leaving CSK.

According to a recent report in The Times of India, Jadeja and CSK haven't been in touch since the IPL 2022. As per the report, Jadeja was not pleased with the decision to replace him as CSK's captain with MS Dhoni. Dhoni stepped down as captain before the commencement of the IPL 2022 season.

CSK struggled under Jadeja, winning only two of eight games. Following the poor performance, the franchise reappointed Dhoni as captain. Jadeja only played 2 games under before being ruled out with a rib injury.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, and fans will have to wait until the retention day to get a clear answer on Jadeja's future at CSK.

In terms of the Asia Cup, India has qualified for the second round, where it will face Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in the Super Four.

READ| 'Will bounce back stronger': Dhanashree Verma shares pic from hospital bed after successful surgery, Yuzvendra Chahal reacts