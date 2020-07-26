Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League: Live streaming, CHE v WOL Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea will host relegated Wolves in the Premier League 2019-20 fixture.

The Blues will be eyeing a positive result to keep their top 4 hopes alive on the final day, while Wolves will be hoping to secure points to keep their European dreams alive too.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Wolves

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Chelsea vs Wolves: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Podence, Jimenez, Jota

DREAM11 TEAM: Patricio; Zouma, Otto, Azpilicueta, Rudiger; Mount, Willian, Neves, Doherty; Giroud, Jimenez