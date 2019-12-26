Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch

Chelsea encounter Southampton after establishing a four-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Sheffield United.

Frank Lampard would be looking for a win ahead of his first North London derby as a manager.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on December 26, 2019, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Southampton match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Southampton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Southampton live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Chelsea vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Southampton: McCarthy; Soares, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Long, Ings.