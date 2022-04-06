Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, CHE vs RMA dream11, time & where to watch

The next clash of the UEFA Champions League 2022 quarter-final will be between Chelsea and Real Madrid on a Wednesday night. This will be a repeat of the 2020-21 Champions League semi-finals where the two sides will this time lock horns.

Thomas Tuchel's side had made it past Ligue 1 champions Lille 4-1 on aggregate to book their spot in the quarters, while Carlo Ancelotti's men had produced a phenomenal comeback against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to make it in the last eight.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Quarterfinal

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 7, 2022, at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

What time does the Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Real Madrid​, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Dream11 lineup:

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Junior