Chelsea vs Reading Pre-season friendly: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

Frank Lampard's boys are set to take on Championship side Reading in a pre-season friendly at the Madejski Stadium today.

Chelsea registered a 2-1 victory against the reigning Spanish champions Barcelona in Japan last week with both Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley hitting the back of the net for the blues.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Reading vs Chelsea match:

Where and when is the Reading vs Chelsea match being played?

The Reading vs Chelsea match will be played on July 28, 2019, at the Madejski Stadium in Berkshire, England.

What time does the Reading vs Chelsea match begin?

The Reading vs Chelsea match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Reading vs Chelsea live match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Reading vs Chelsea match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Reading vs Chelsea live streaming?

The live streaming of the Reading vs Chelsea match will be available only on Chelsea TV in India.

Predicted XI:

Reading: Virginia, Yiadom, Moore, Morrison, Blackett, Rinomhota, Swift, Barrow, Barrett, Olise, Meite

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud