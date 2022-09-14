Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, Champions League live streaming: How to watch, CHE vs SLZ dream11, all you need to know

Chelsea to face RB Salzburg on matchday 2 of UCL

It has not been the ideal start to the new season for Chelsea but after sacking coach Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have appointed Graham Potter who takes charge of his match for the club as they welcome RB Salzburg to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 0-1 loss on matchday 1 at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb which was enough for owner Todd Boehly to pull the plug and fire Tuchel. Having paid a world record sum as part of Potter's release clause, the Blues will be hoping that he can inspire a turnaround in fortunes.

Elsewhere, Salzburg have been near flawless in their domestic league but were held by AC Milan to a 1-1 draw and their next test could be the toughest in the group.

All you need to know about Chelsea vs RB Salzburg - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Where and when is the Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match will be played on September 15, 2022, at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time does the Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League​ match begin?

The Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match live streaming?

The Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps in India.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg predicted playing XI

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

RB Salzburg: Nico Mantl, Andreas Ulmer, Bernardo-Junior, Oumar Solet, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Nicolas Seiwald, Luka Sucic, Maurits Kjaergaard, Fernando Dos-Santos-Pedro, Noah Okafor, Benjamin Sesko

RMA vs LEP Dream11 lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell (c), Youba Diarra, Mamady Diambou, N. Golo Kante, Ousmane Diakite, Luka Sucic, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, Sekou Koita