Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League: Live streaming, CHE v NOR Dream11, time & where to watch
Chelsea will host relegated Norwich City in the Premier League 2019-20 fixture.
The Blues are 3rd on the league table with 60 points, while Norwich is bottom-placed with 21 points.
When and where to watch Chelsea vs Norwich City
Where and when is the Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League match being played?
The Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League match will be played on July 15, 2020, at Stamford Bridge.
What time does the Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League match begin?
The Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League match will begin at 12:45 AM IST.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?
The Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.
How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League live streaming?
The Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.
Chelsea vs Norwich City: Predicted Starting XIs
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Mount, Kovacic, Barkley; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian
Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; McLean, Tettey; Hernandez, Cantwell, Buendia; Pukki