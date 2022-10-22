Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team news, match time, when and where to watch

Chelsea are currently fourth on the Premier League table with 20 points in 10 matches with Manchester United on fifth and just one point adrift.

Chelsea will entertain rivals Manchester United at their Stamford Bridge stadium on Saturday in a high-stakes Premier League encounter. The Blues sit fourth on the table with 20 points with the Red Devils lurking right behind them on the table with 19 points in the same number of games (10).

Before drawing their last PL match against Brentford, Chelsea had been in top form with 4 consecutive victories. On the other hand, Manchester United have bounced back from the disappointing 6-3 defeat against Manchester City with 2 wins and 7 points in their last 3 fixtures. They will be hoping for another good showing on the back of the excellent 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur mid-week.

Chelsea vs Manchester United - Match time

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, PL match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London and will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on October 22, 2022.

Chelsea vs Manchester United - Team news

Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial after he was forced off in their 2-1 win against Everton on October 9. Wantaway starman Cristiano Ronaldo will also be missing from the United squad after being dropped for the Chelsea game following his storming off before the final whistle at Spurs.

Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams have been training and positively recovering from their injuries. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also back on the pitch training and moving towards inclusion in the squad.

For Chelsea, key first team players missing are N’Golo Kante and Reece James. Recently purchased defender Wesley Fofana is also not available for the Manchester United clash. Conor Gallagher has been ill but could still make the squad while fullback Ben Chilwell could be set to return.

Chelsea vs Manchester United - When and where to watch

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be live telecasted on Star Network channels in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

