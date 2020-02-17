Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch
CHE vs MUN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Chelsea vs Manchester United Head to Head
Chelsea vs Manchester United , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
Manchester United make a trip to Chelsea in one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures on the Premier League.
United are currently ninth in the table and are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who will be looking to beat the Red Devils for the first time since May 2018.
When and where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United
Where and when is the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match being played?
The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on February 18, 2020, at Stamford Bridge.
What time does the Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match begin?
The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?
The Chelsea vs Manchester United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Manchester United live streaming?
The Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XIs
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham
Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; Martial, James