Chelsea vs Man Utd, EFL Cup: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea host Man Utd at Stamford Bridge in an eagerly awaited clash between the two sides in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

While Man Utd will have their tales up after their 3-1 victory against Norwich, Chelsea will definitely be the more settled side with back-to-back victories in the past few matches in all competitions.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Man Utd, EFL match being played?

The Chelsea vs Man Utd, EFL Cup match will be played on October 31, 2019, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Man Utd, EFL Cup match begin?

Also read Chelsea vs Man Utd Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CHE vs MUN match in EFL Cup

The Chelsea vs Man Utd match will begin at 01:35 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday midnight).

Where to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd, EFL Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Man Utd live telecast will be on Colours Infinity channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Man Utd live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream will be available on Voot app and Voot website in India.

Chelsea vs Man Utd: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Zouma, Guehi, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gilmour; Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Pedro

Man Utd: Romero; Jones, Maguire, Rojo; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Williams; Lingard, Mata; Rashford