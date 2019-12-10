Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea meets Lille at home knowing that victory is required to reach the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, after failing to win any of their five matches, Lille have already finished in the bottom spot in Group H.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Lille

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Lille​, Champions League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League match will be played on December 11, 2019, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Lille, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Chelsea vs Lille: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

Lille possible starting lineup: Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Gabriel, Bradaric; Xeka, Andre; Sanches, Ikone, Bamba; Osimhen