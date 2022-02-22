Chelsea vs Lille Champions League: Live streaming, CHE vs LIL Dream11, time & where to watch

Chelsea is all set to resume the defence of their Champions League crown when they will face Lille for the first leg of their last-16 battle on Tuesday night.

The Blues could only finish second in Group H to set up a tie with the Ligue 1 champions, who had topped the rankings in the tightly-fought Group G.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Lille - Round of 16

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League match will be played on February 23, 2022, at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time does the Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Lille, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Chelsea vs Lille possible starting lineup:

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Werner

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz