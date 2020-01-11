Headlines

HomeSports

Sports

Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Burnley Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, BUR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Chelsea vs Burnley Head to Head

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 06:10 PM IST

Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League as they look to strengthen their hold at the fourth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, for Burnley, they have suffered three successive defeats and a run which has left them just four points above the relegation zone.

 

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Burnley

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Burnley Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Bramall Lane Stadium.

 

What time does the Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Burnley match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday. 

 

Where to watch Chelsea vs Burnley, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Burnley live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Burnley live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Burnley live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

Chelsea vs Burnley: Predicted Starting XIs 

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, Brady; McNeil, Vydra.

