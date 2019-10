Chelsea vs Burnley Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CHE vs BUR match in Premier League

Dream11 Prediction- Chelsea vs Burnley

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team, Premier League 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Chelsea vs Burnley Premier League match today at the Turf Moor on Saturday, October 26.

Goalkeeper: Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Alonso, Zouma, Tomori

Midfielders: Mount, Kovacic, Westwood and McNeil

Forwards: Abraham, Wood

CHE vs BUR My Dream11 Team

K Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Zouma, Tomori, Mount, Kovacic, Westwood, McNeil, Abraham, Wood

CHE vs BUR Probable Starting 11

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Marcos Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.

CHE vs BUR: Match Details

This Premier League 2019-20 season match will take place at Turf Moor. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday.

