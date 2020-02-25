Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

The German outfit make the trip to Stamford Bridge having maintained the top spot in the Bundesliga with a hard-fought triumph against Paderborn, while Chelsea come back of a morale-boosting win over Tottenham Hotspur.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be played on February 26, 2019, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Kimmich, Alaba, Hernandez; Odriozola, Tolisso, Thiago, Davies; Coutinho, Gnabry; Lewandowski