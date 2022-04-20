Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live streaming, CHE vs ARS dream11, all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Chelsea vs Arsenal match in Premier League: From probable playing XIs, live streaming, dream11 lineup and more.

Two of the most renowned Premier League clubs from London will face off on Wednesday night as Chelsea welcome Arsenal to the Stamford Bridge. The match could have an important say in the Premier League table as both teams are looking to cement their place in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

While Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will undoubtedly be the favourites heading into the clash against Arsenal, judging by recent form, Mikel Arteta's Gunners can also spring a surprise or two and are not to be taken lightly.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League 2021-22

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on April 20, 2022, at the Stamford Bridge, London, England.

What time does the Chelsea vs Arsenal​, Premier League​ match begin?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday (Thursday night in India).

Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Chelsea vs Arsenal​ predicted playing XI

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli

CHE vs ARS Dream11 lineup:

Aaron Ramsdale, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Mason Mount, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Mateo Kovacic, Gabriel Martinelli, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz