Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Chelsea and Arsenal will both be looking to bounce back from disappointing results when they lock horns in the Premier League.

The Blues remain in the fourth spot, while Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United, are on the 10th.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on January 22, 2020, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal match will begin at 1:45 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Arsenal live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Martinelli, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette