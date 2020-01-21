Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Headlines

Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

5 most-awaited films of Amitabh Bachchan

Indian green vegetables you must include in daily diet

9 times Sushmita Sen inspired us with strong motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

After Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, this action star could join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

HomeSports

Sports

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Chelsea vs Arsenal Head to Head

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2020, 08:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chelsea and Arsenal will both be looking to bounce back from disappointing results when they lock horns in the Premier League.

The Blues remain in the fourth spot, while Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United, are on the 10th.

 

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on January 22, 2020, at Stamford Bridge.

 

What time does the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal match will begin at 1:45 AM IST on Wednesday. 

 

Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Arsenal live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs 

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Martinelli, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Leopard attacks King Cobra, watch viral VIDEO to know what happened next

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Before Tejas, Fighter this film used real planes for aerial battle, made over 16 yrs; Indian Air Force intervened when..

Cheapest foldable phone in Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at Rs 11,699, check details

Sikkim: Congress accuses Centre of being unresponsive towards people in disaster-hit state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE