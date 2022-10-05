Chelsea vs AC Milan live streaming: How to watch Champions League, CHE vs MIL dream11; all you need to know

Chelsea host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on matchday 3 of UCL

The UEFA Champions League returned with matchday 3 and what drama unfolded last night. Plenty of mouth-watering games will take place tonight but none of them would be more intense that the meeting between Chelsea and AC Milan.

With Milan sitting pretty atop the Group E standings, and Chelsea rock bottom after two games, every game is a must-win match from here onwards for the Premier League giants if they wish to make it to the round of 16.

A win over the Serie A heavyweights would certainly help them in their progression, with new coach Graham Potter still searching for his first UCL win in the competition. The Blues come into this fixture on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Crytal Palace, whereas the Rossoneri defeated Empoli 3-1 at the weekend.

READ| ICC T20I rankings: Suryakumar Yadav trails Mohammad Rizwan by 16 points, KL Rahul jumps 7 spots

With the kind of history between these two clubs and for what's at stake, expect a battle of epic proportions when Chelsea host Milan at Stamford Bridge.

All you need to know about Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23

Where and when is the Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match being played?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match will be played on October 6, 2022, at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

What time does the Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match begin?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Thursday night in India).

READ| Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022

Where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, UCL 2022-23 match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv app and website as well as the JioTV app in India.

Chelsea vs AC Milan predicted playing XI

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

AC Milan: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sergino Dest, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Fode Ballo, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Charles De Ketelaere, Rade Krunic, Olivier Giroud

READ| ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India to play 4 warm-up games before tournament opener vs Pakistan

CHE vs MIL Dream11 lineup:

Ciprian Tatarusanu, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud, Raheem Sterling.