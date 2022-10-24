Chelsea could provide exit route for Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo in January: Report

File Photo

Chelsea were extensively linked with Ronaldo during the most recent transfer window, with the 37-year-old wanting to leave United for a Champions League club.

However, then-Blues manager Thomas Tuchel blocked the transfer, infuriating owner Todd Boehly, who was eager to bring perhaps the biggest name in global football to Stamford Bridge.

Instead, Chelsea signed two big-name attackers in the form of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Boehly has not given up hope of signing Ronaldo, and according to the Sunday World, he will attempt again in January when the window reopens due to the player's recent antics.

During United's 2-0 triumph over Tottenham last Wednesday, Ronaldo famously refused to come on as a late substitution and stormed out of Old Trafford before the final whistle.

United manager Erik ten Hag punished his forward by keeping him out of the team for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and relegating him to U21 training.

Ten Hag has said that Ronaldo remains an important part of his team and plans for the rest of the season, but other reports suggest that the Portugal international has already played his last game for the Red Devils and a January exit is preferred by all parties.

Asked if United missed Ronaldo, Ten Hag said after the Cheslea draw: ‘Yes, always he can score a goal.

‘He is valuable for us and we need him that’s clear. I think you see it also in this game that he can finish off that’s quite obvious.’

Boehly is also more optimistic about the transfer now that Tuchel is out of the picture, with Graham Potter in control, though it needs to be seen whether he shares the American's aspirations.

READ| With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as "Paige Spiranac" of Tennis - Know all about her