Check out World Athletics Championships gold medalist Anderson Peters heartwarming post for Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra with Anderson Peters

Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday and sent a heartwarming message to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra announced his withdrawal from the coveted quadrennial event in order to rehabilitate after picking up a groin injury during his World Championships silver medal-winning performance. While Chopra picked up his historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a throw of 88.13 m, Peters successfully defended his World Championship title with a throw of 90.54 m.

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on Chopra’s injury, Anderson admitted that he is sorry to know about Chopra’s withdrawal from the CWG 2022. Check out his post.

“I’m so sorry to hear that my friend and rival @neeraj____chopra will not be attempting to defend his commonwealth games title because of injury,” Peters wrote in the social media post. The Grenadian further added that he hopes Chopra to recover quickly and return back to action so that they can continue competing at the highest stage. ”I really hope you can recover quickly so that we can meet and continue competing at a high level for the sport of javelin,” he added