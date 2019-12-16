Champions League: When and where to watch Round of 16 draw, live streaming and time in IST

After the completion of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League’s 2019-20, it's time to look at the knockout stages, starting with the Round of 16.

While title holders Liverpool advance with just a hiccup from Napoli, debutants Atalanta, after losing their first three matches, scripted a massive comeback.

Inter Milan saw their hopes of making it to the knockout stages snuffed out while Ajax exit also came as a surprise.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, too mad it to the knockout stage, while Chelsea ended as Group H runner-up.

The knockout stage begins in February-March 2020.

Group winners: Paris Saint Germain (Group A), Bayern Munich (Group B), Manchester City (Group C), Juventus (Group D), Liverpool (Group E), FC Barcelona (Group F), RB Leipzig (Group G), Valencia (Group H)

Group runners-up: Real Madrid (Group A), Tottenham Hotspur (Group B), Atalanta (Group C), Atletico Madrid (Group D), Napoli (Group E), Borussia Dortmund (Group F), Lyon (Group G), Chelsea (Group H).

Here's all you need to know about the Champions League draw live:

When and where will the Champions League round of 16 draw take place?

The Champions League round of 16 draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on 16 December.

Where can you watch the Champions League draw live?

The Champions League draw can be watched live via live stream on Uefa.com and the UEFA.tv YouTube channel.

When will live coverage of the Champions League draw start?

The live broadcast of the Champions League draw will start at 4:30 pm IST.