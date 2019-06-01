Champions League Tottenham vs Liverpool: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League Final clash.

Liverpool are back on the stage for the second time in two years and are probably looking to add a sixth Champions League trophy to their cabinet as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final clash.

The summit is set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

While Liverpool made an epic comeback against LaLiga giants Barcelona, Tottenham have had their own semi-final miracle to help give them a boost, as they became the winner in Amsterdam to overcome Ajax.

LIV vs TOT Probable Starting 11:

Liverpool (LIV) Starting 11 (Probable): Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andre Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordon Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Firmino, Mp Salah.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Starting 11 (Probable): Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane.



Where in the world are you watching the #UCLfinal? pic.twitter.com/xOWjjM4zYU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Squads:

Liverpool (LIV): Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Rhian Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Jordon Henderson, Kelleher, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Simon Mignolet, James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Mo Salah, Xhredan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge, Viragil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Son Heung-Min, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Michel Vorm, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Moussa Sissoko, Fernando Llorente, Dele Alli, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Ben Davies, Alfie Whiteman, George Marsh, Oliver Skipp.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Champions League match between Tottenham vs Liverpool​ final:

Where and when is the Champions League Tottenham vs Liverpool​ final match being played?

The Champions League Tottenham vs Liverpool​ final match will be played on June 1, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

What time does the Champions League Tottenham vs Liverpool​ final match begin?

The Champions League Tottenham vs Liverpool​ final match will begin at 12.30 AM IST on Sunday (after midnight on Saturday).

Where to watch Champions League Tottenham vs Liverpool​ final match live (TV channels)?

The Champions League Tottenham vs Liverpool​ final match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 1/HD.