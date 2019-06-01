Champions League: Silence to be observed in Madrid for Jose Antonio Reyes

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a car crash, his hometown club Sevilla said on Saturday.

After the sad dismiss of the footballer, UEFA confirmed that a moment’s silence will be observed at today’s (1 June) UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC.

Reyes was the only player to earn a record five UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners’ medals. He last lifted the trophy with his boyhood club Sevilla in 2016, following on from triumphs in 2014 and 2015.

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35. A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9 June 1, 2019

The 35-year-old also won the competition twice with Atlético Madrid, in 2010 and 2012.

“UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that José Antonio Reyes has passed away today and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. “He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short.”

During a career that spanned almost two decades, he played for many clubs across the continent with Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Benfica.

He was also a UEFA European Under-19 winner with Spain in 2002. He earned 21 caps for his country at senior level and scored four goals, representing them at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.