Champions League: PSG's Marco Verratti back from injury, to start training ahead of Manchester United clash
Marco Verratti , AFP File Photo
Paris St Germain's injured midfielder Marco Verratti may start training next week, raising hopes he could play in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Manchester United on Feb. 12.
"He could get back to first team training next week, coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Saturday on the eve of a Ligue 1 clash at Olympique Lyonnais.
Italy international Verratti twisted his ankle in a 9-0 demolition of En Avant Guingamp a couple of weeks ago.
Medical update.https://t.co/Bu1EKX1eUE— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 20, 2019
"The MRI has confirmed a sprained left ankle without any other injury," PSG said in a statement on Sunday.
"New checks early in the week will help define the length of his absence."
Verratti left the pitch after 13 minutes of the match after a Guingamp player stepped on his ankle.
Neymar Jr injury update:https://t.co/pak9HvILx2 pic.twitter.com/SiLrfSwqhn— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 30, 2019
PSG, who lead Ligue 1 by 10 points with three games in hand, travel to Old Trafford on Feb. 12 without the injured Neymar.